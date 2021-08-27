Liquorose: BBNaija saved me from depression

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season six housemate, Liquorose, has recounted how she battled depression for about four months before she was selected to participate in the reality show. Speaking to her colleagues in the house during a task, the 26-year-old professional dancer said the depression was triggered after someone told her that “dance is not meant for you”.

Although she didn’t mention the person’s name, she said the words broke her spirit, while the feeling of severe dejection started to creep in. Liquorouse said she thereafter stopped going for the dance auditions until she got an opportunity to come for the ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition of the BBNaija. “I was depressed for four months before Big Brother,” she said.

“I went for an audition and someone said to me ‘Rose, dance is not meant for you’ then I stopped going for auditions and was depressed for four months before Big Brother.” Liquorose emerged the HoH for the fifth week, after she garnered 21 points, five ahead of Pere, the runner up. After her victory, she used her statutory veto power to save Peace, who was already nominated for eviction, by replacing her with Cross. The professional dancer later proceeded to pick Saga, the 29-year-old visual artiste, as the deputy HoH.

Like this: Like Loading...