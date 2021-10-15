Liquorose to publish book written during BBNaija

Liquorose, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) season six runner-up, says she is set to release a book she wrote while in isolation for the reality show. Like last year, the 26 housemates who took part in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition were isolated for two weeks before the show commenced on July 24. The measure was to checkmate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, the 26-yearold dancer said the book would be released on February 14, 2022.

“You should expect my book. I started writing a book while in isolation and I intend to finish it, you should expect that for February 14 next year. And I write love poems, so expect an anthology from me,” she said. She, however, did not reveal more information about the book. Liquorose, born Roseline Afije, also said that her focus now is how to explore her entertainment and business potentials. “The focus is clear, it is not blurry at all. I’m an entertainer, so the focus is art, entertainment and business because I have to double the hustle and make money,” she added.

“ I ’ m going to go into the fashion industry because I love fashion and I had a salon I lost back in 2017 due to finances, I want my salon back. “I will also place an emphasis on music for me and my crew. We had a song before I went into the house, and people should expect me to do movies because I love to act.”

Like this: Like Loading...