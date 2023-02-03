Business

LIRS boss, Subair, bags Vanguard’s Public Sector Icon Award

Mr Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held in Lagos. The glamorous ceremony chaired by Mrs Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank, is an annual event where eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity in the private and public sectors are honoured. According to the organiser of the event, Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with the special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos state tax revolution during the last seven years of being in office.

Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the Vanguard Newspapers’ management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour. He said: “I must thank the chairman and management of Vanguard Newspapers. They’ve been there as the vanguard leading the way in developments and new ideas for many years. To be on top is not very easy.

They are one of the best newspaper organisations in Nigeria. I say kudos to them.” Speaking further, Subair noted: “I feel very proud about our achievements at LIRS. It’s not just about me. It is about LIRS, the management, the directors, and staff, including most importantly, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his immense support and encouragement. Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Judiciary and all stakeholders that have contributed to our success.” Commenting on the impact of the award, the LIRS chairman said it had thrown the agency up for more good work. He said the agency was happy to be contributing to the development of Lagos State and humanity. According to him, “without mobilization of funds, there can’t be any meaningful development.”

 

