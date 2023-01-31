News

LIRS boss, Subair, bags Vanguard’s Public Sector ICON award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The ceremony chaired by Mrs Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank, is an annual event where eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity in the private and public sectors are honoured. According to the organizer of the event, Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with the special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos state tax revolution during the last seven years of being in office. Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the Vanguard Newspapers’ management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour. “I must thank the chairman and management of Vanguard Newspapers. They’ve been there as the vanguard leading the way in developments and new ideas for many years. To be on top is not very easy. They are one of the best newspaper organisations in Nigeria. I say kudos to them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jonathan seeks review of electoral system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says ballot, not courts should determine victory     Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday called for the strengthening of the nation’s electoral laws in a such a way that only the ballot paper, and not the courts, is allowed to determine winners of elections.   Jonathan stated this during an interaction with newsmen during […]
News

Gambo reads riot act to Naval officers

Posted on Author Reporter

…threatens to sack personnel found wanting Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awaal Gambo has told naval personnel to be mindful of their dealings warning that he will not hesitate to throw out any personnel found to be colluding with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers, barons, bandits or armed robbers. He, however, […]
News

PPPs: FG commits $9bn into projects across Nigeria

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has sunk about $9 billion between 2010 and 2021 into various projects under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission’s (ICRC) oversight. Within the time under reference, the Commission midwifed projects across the country that helped to bridge infrastructure gap in Nigeria. ICRC Director-General, Dr. Mike Ohiani, stated this yesterday in Abuja, when he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica