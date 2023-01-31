LIRS boss, Subair, bags Vanguard’s Public Sector ICON award

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The ceremony chaired by Mrs Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank, is an annual event where eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity in the private and public sectors are honoured. According to the organizer of the event, Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with the special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos state tax revolution during the last seven years of being in office. Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the Vanguard Newspapers’ management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour. “I must thank the chairman and management of Vanguard Newspapers. They’ve been there as the vanguard leading the way in developments and new ideas for many years. To be on top is not very easy. They are one of the best newspaper organisations in Nigeria. I say kudos to them.”

