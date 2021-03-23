News

LIRS charges taxable residents on voluntary filing of 2021 returns

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has enjoined taxable residents including self-employed, employees and professionals in the state to file their individual annual tax returns for 2021 Year of Assessment in accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended.

 

The individual tax returns were to be filed in accordance with the provisions of the tax law, Section 41 (1) (3). LIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair said “the statutory deadline to file Individual Tax Return is March 31, 2021 and is just 2 weeks away.

 

Therefore, I urge all taxable residents in Lagos State to comply with the tax laws and file on time, to avoid penalties and interests which may accrue against defaulters.”

 

He charged all individual taxpayers residing in the state to prepare and submit their personal income tax returns via the electronic filing system module of the eTax platform, introduced to make the filing process seamless and timely.

 

The LIRS further urged residents and businesses to continue to adhere to all COVID- 19 guidelines as stipulated by the relevant health authorities and the Lagos State Government.

