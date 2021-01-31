News

LIRS extends deadline for filing annual returns to Feb 14

In view of the challenges being experienced due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses within the state, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the filing of Employers’ Annual  Returns by an additional two weeks starting from February 1 to February 14, 2021.

 

According to law, the filing of company’s annual returns expires on January 31 of every fiscal year, and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters.

 

Tax payers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

 

The extension of the deadline is also in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State, the Service said in a statement signed by Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman.

 

He implored taxpayers with difficulties in filing of their annual returns to seek assistance with specially designated staff at the Service’s tax stations or to call their Customer Care representatives on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

