LIRS partners Deloitte to boost transparency in tax policy

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has said its Whistle-Blower Initiative will deepen transparency, and accountability and uphold a high standard in the administration of the tax system in the state. The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, at the official launching of the initiative in Lagos on Friday, said the platform was introduced to encourage the reporting of illegal actions or financial crimes, through the appropriate channel, with a view to correcting the violations and optimally boost the tax administration in the state. He said the scheme, an initiative of the state government, would be driven by Delloite Anonymous and the Confidential Whistle- Blowing facility, a platform run by a globally recognised accounting and audit firm, Delloite Nigeria.
