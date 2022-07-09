News

LIRS to adopt TAX as only payment channel from August 1

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Sunday announced that effective from August 1, 2022, Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax) will become the only authorized channel to generate bill references for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, said in a statement that the agency, as part of its digitalization process, is discontinuing all previously used bill references. Consequently, according to the Chairman, only the Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax), generated bill references will be acceptable for tax payments. Subair added that the eTax was built as a one-stop shop for all tax transactions, and it is in the same spirit that the generation of bill references, required for all tax payments is now exclusive to the eTax platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Study: Eating just 10g of 85% dark chocolate three times a day makes you happier

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Scientists found mood benefits for people who ate 30g of 85 per cent chocolate per day It’s thought mood improvements were linked with microbial changes in the gut But people should eat less healthy chocolate, like milk chocolate, in moderation   According to Mailonline, researchers in Korea have found that healthy adults who ate a […]
News

EEDC calls on customers to be vigilant

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has lamented the increasing rate at which its electricity installations and facilities are being attacked and vandalised by criminals and vandals, stressing that if not immediately checked, most of its customers will not be able to enjoy power supply. Therefore, it called on the electricity customers under its […]
News Top Stories

We’ll prioritise railway infrastructure dev’t, Buhari pledges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would prioritize railway development, describing rail transportation as a potent economic driver. Buhari gave this assurance Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano segment of the Lagos–Kano railway modernization project. He said the take-off of construction activities on this segment of the Lagos- Kano line […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica