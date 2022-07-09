LIRS to adopt TAX as only payment channel from August 1

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Sunday announced that effective from August 1, 2022, Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax) will become the only authorized channel to generate bill references for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, said in a statement that the agency, as part of its digitalization process, is discontinuing all previously used bill references. Consequently, according to the Chairman, only the Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax), generated bill references will be acceptable for tax payments. Subair added that the eTax was built as a one-stop shop for all tax transactions, and it is in the same spirit that the generation of bill references, required for all tax payments is now exclusive to the eTax platform.

