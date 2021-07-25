Business

LIRS to launch service charter

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) is set to launch her Service Charter on July 28, 2021.

 

This is part of the Lagos State government policy on ease of doing business in the state.

 

LIRS is one of the 14 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) approved by office of the Governor of Lagos State to develop and launch a Service Charter for quality service delivery to the good people of Lagos.

The Service Delivery Initiative (Service Charter) is a document designed to teach and guide a whole new way of thinking about standards of service that clients, in this case, taxpayers, can expect from LIRS.

 

The Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair said: “Over the years, LIRS has built a Customer Service culture that strengthens partnership between LIRS, taxpayers and other stakeholders for the benefit of all parties. The Service Charter (a social pact between LIRS and the taxpaying public) serves as LIRS commitment to enhancing effective and efficient customerfriendly service delivery on a continuous basis.”

 

According to him, as a key factor to ensuring the development and success of its Charter, LIRS has been working closely with the Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI) and in consultation with other stakeholders.

 

LIRS was established to administer taxes and generate the funds needed to provide the Citizens of Lagos State with state-of-theart infrastructures, essential social amenities and an enabling business environment through collaborative, people-friendly tax programmes and reforms. To carry out this mandate efficiently, the agency continuously look for ways to improve customer engagement and service

