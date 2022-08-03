LIRS to launch state-wide whistle-blower initiative

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) is set to launch its whistle-blower initiative, a state-wide project, introduced to provide a platform for employees, stakeholders and the general public to report any observed violation, misconduct, or unethical behaviour across the state on Friday. In a notice signed by the LIRS Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, the initiative is a public policy of the state government to encourage reporting of illegal actions or financial crimes, through the appropriate channel, with a view to correcting the violations or non-compliance.

According to the LIRS boss, “in line with the LIRS core values of integrity and accountability and our commitment to uphold the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability in our dealings with stakeholders, the platform is anonymous and confidential and it is independently managed by Deloitte, a globally accredited company.

“The objective of the whistle-blower initiative is to guarantee transparency, accountability, and confidentiality to all taxpayers and stakeholders in general. “The policy is designed to protect whistle-blowers from victimisation and to encourage them to freely report without fear,” Subair submitted.

