Listening to Sunny Ade, Wasiu, 2face inspires my lyrics Now that you have a taste of what

He made a major impact in the industry with his hit single ‘Gongo Aso’ in 2008 and became a national anthem. The Ogbomoso-born musical act, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, by his teaming fans is one of Nigeria’s leading acts in the entertainment industry with several hit songs and albums to his credit. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, 9ice opened up about growing up, music, and politics among other issues. Excerpts… What is this

What is this thing about you using proverbs in most of your songs? You know when Nigerians like one thing, they hardly change. Once they like one formula don’t change it, if you do, you are in trouble. If they like garri they can drink that garri from January to December but once they don’t have the garri they complain. If it is in America you can see an R&B artiste also doing rap; he will do this and do that and people will appreciate him more but in this part of the world once they know you with a particular thing you stick to it, and they will love you for it. A lot of things have changed about you; some say 9ice is arrogant, are you? You can’t be the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), you can’t be them, all you can be is be yourself and be yourself almost every day so that when people find fault in you been yourself, it is very easy for you to adjust because you are been yourself, but when you are fake and people still complain then who are you going to be? Don’t forget I’m an artiste and am not a prophet; I’m not a pastor so it is not possible that people will not find fault in you; even a pastor, people find fault in him. At what point in your career did you actually breakthrough in the industry, what do you think made that possible? I think it is as a result of being unique; there are many other elements: the kind of people I work with, people that believe in my originality or that like my kind of music. I think such factors contributed to the breakthrough and success. So, it’s not just the talent alone, but the media, the people I work with, the producers, the yearnings of the people, the kind of music they want contributed to my breakthrough. What really inspires your kind of lyrics? I listen to songs from talented acts like King Sunny Ade, Pasuma, Wasiu Ayinde, 2Face Idibia among others and all kinds of music. After that you fathom that there is one thing lacking… sometimes you will be like ‘what is the meaning of all the nonsense songs they listen to, why don’t they try and listen to the kind of music they sing.’ So I try and formulate and infuse various elements into the kind of music I do, to attract everybody. And glory be to God, today, old papa and old mama like our music and they dance to it. Among your previous work, which one will you tag your best? That will be ‘’ANYTIME’’ because it’s a personal experience, it’s a song that describes my life experience in 5 or 3minute. It’s a song where I tried as much as possible to touch every part of my life, every experience that I’ve had in bits and pieces. It makes a lot of sense to me and that the song I tag my best. What was growing up like for you? It was difficult, it was hard, it was almost impossible to live. When we ‘chop’ ‘eba’ in the morning, drink ‘garri’ in the afternoon, we don’t ask for dinner we just go to bed and sleep. There is so much that parents can do; you know you can’t even blame them, when you are a father or a parent you will realise or understand what it is like. You can imagine that sometimes I pay my children’s fees late and sometimes I call the school and plead with them to be patient till next term; so it’s challenging to be a father or a parent, it’s when you wear the shoes that you know where it hurts. So I can say thanks to my mum and dad for being able to do the little they did. Life was very hard but today I say glory be to God Almighty. 9ICE Listening to Sunny Ade, Wasiu, 2face inspires my lyrics Now that you have a taste of what politics is all about what has changed about your impression about politicians? My perspective is this: don’t promise what you cannot do. If you are running for the post of the president don’t come out and promise I will give you light, water, good road, agriculture will be wonderful, food will be plentiful, don’t do that. Run your manifesto well, set priority right, and come in and tell them road is my paramount aim and after the four year there will be road everywhere, water might not be that available. What is your reaction when you read negative stories about yourself? I used to feel terrible, I used to feel like ‘let me just see the person and beat him’ but after a while if one week goes by and nobody talks negative about me, I will check myself. It has become part of me, when people say bad thing about me I will just look at what he is saying , what angle he is coming from, did he create the account because of me, how many people is he following, you check so many things, you understand it and considerif it is worth replying or not. Someone might say something that will be negative but you check the circumstance and weight it before you decide what to do or not to do. Do you watch your own musical video? I would have watched it one million times before I released it, I don’t watch any of my songs before you get to criticise me I have watched it over and over again. So what you are talking about, I know already it but there is no money to start correcting it, so just I hope and wish you don’t see it but if you do there is nothing I can do about it. Do you still communicate with Zion, your first son with your Ex and how have you been able to do that? Of course, we communicate through WhatsApp, face time, email, and sometimes I call him just to know how he’s doing in school with white Oyinbo and all that. So with the technology that we have now, it is easy to communicate with them. Do you see any traits in any of your kids taking after you? Out of the three grown up, I have three already, one can dance for I don’t know how many hours without getting tired, one can pick any song and there is another one that can play keyboard, drums, so we have a band. I am just waiting for them to grow so that we can just start a band together. If you were to do a song about yourself what title will you give it and why? If I am to do a song about myself I will say ‘my story, my sin’ that will be a perfect title because people will not tell you that you have done something wrong; so it is from a story that people can say you have sinned and how best can you describe the life of a man or human being without negativity or sin so to say. So while growing up what do you think you missed? The only thing I think I missed while growing up is to be able to walk freely, to be able to go to places that we normally go to freely without crowd. Do you patronise African fabrics? I will say I am one of the first Nigerians in this generation that will wear agbada on stage, that will wear native to perform and now everybody wears it, so glory be to God Almighty. Are you designer freak? 