Listening to your children

In this part of the world it is common knowledge that parents do not really like listening to what their children want to say. They feel they have nothing to say. Some even find it even highly offensive whenever their children say they want to tell them something. Other parents shut them up and go a step further to flog them if they refuse to stop tapping them in order to get their attention so as to tell them what they want to say. Many parents believe that when children talk it is a sign that they might grow up to be talkative. I say a strong and vehement NO to that. That child tapping you to get your attention might have something disturbing him or her to tell you.

As a parent it is not just enough for you to dish out orders and instructions to be carried out by your children. You should at every point in time listen to your children whenever they want your audience. How will you feel as a wife or husband whenever you want to speak to your wife she shuns you or he rebuffs you? How will you feel when you want to speak to your wife and she tells you that “please leave me alone I do not have time to listen to you. Will you feel happy when your husband tells you that “ please leave me alone. As you can clearly see,I am busy/ or are you blind? Please do not disturb me. I do not have your time.

How will you feel when you want to tell your spouse something that is hurting you and she/he is passively listening to you? Surely none of us want to be treated the above mentioned ways. You will definitely feel bad and sad. You feel drawn away from your spouse and you will definitely not want to tell that partner of yours anything again. You would rather tell another person outside.

That is how you make your children feel when you rebuff them or you tell them off. All children desire is attention no matter their ages just as adults do too. They want to express their thoughts and emotions. They want to tell you what is bothering them. They want to have a confidant in you as their father or mother. They want a listening ear. Unfortunately, because of their age they may not know the opportune time to speak or keep mum. When your child runs to meet you after a busy day at work do not rebuff that child. Instead, LOVINGLY tell that child that he or she should give you some minutes to freshen up and relax a bit instead or outrightly ignoring him or her.

Learn to listen actively to your child. Love You.

