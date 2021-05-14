Lite-Africa congratulates Niger Delta youths for embracing peace

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Executive Director of Lite-Africa, Joel Bisina, has congratulated the youths of the Niger Delta for their decision to lay down their arms and follow the noble path of peace.

Speaking recently in Abuja during a training of 68 repentant militant youths drawn from Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states, the Executive Director advised them to make good use of the training to better thier lives.

The training, which was organised for them by Lite-Africa in conjunction with the EU and ECOWAS commissions, was aimed at providing an alternative means of survival for the youths after opting out of the criminality and violent life styles they were involved in in the past.

Bisina said: “To our beneficiaries, once again I want to congratulate you and admonish you that the path you have chosen is a noble one, and do not depart from it. Make good use of this opportunity. Continue to make good choices in life. Some of your choices may not be popular, and or keep you in vogue and make people feel that you do not belong, but know that the only sure way to success is the choices we make.

“I am confident you will not disappoint your wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, mothers, fathers and the government who at odd hours, in the dead of the night prayed and bear your burden in their mind and heart.

“Today we are graduating 68 persons in various skills including welding, aluminum works, electrical installation, automobile mechanic, furniture, ICT, fashion design, block molding/interlocking, installation of solar panels, driving, speed boat repairing, photography/videography, generator repairing, catering/decoration, hair-dressing, make-up artist, tilling, 3D flooring and industrial cleaning amongst others.”

In his response, Gift Odede, who spoke on behalf of the graduands, thanked Lite-Africa and its partners for the empowerment and promised to be good ambassadors of the organisation.

The training is one of the key components of the European Union’s programme of assistance to the government of Nigeria via the ECOWAS Commission known as the Management of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria or the ECOWAS/EU Small Arms Project. It is an initiative of the ECOWAS Commission, funded by the European Union under the “EU support to ECOWAS Peace, Security and Stability Mandate (ECOWAS-EU PSS Programme)”within the broader context of “Disarmament and Community Development”.

