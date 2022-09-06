Lithium Mining: Association urges FG to check Chinese miners

The Miners Association of Nigeria has requested the Federal Government of Nigeria to check the activities of Chinese miners, who it accused of “scavenging” for Lithium.

The National Secretary of the association, Mr Dele Ayanleke, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), decried that the rate at which the Chinese had invaded mining sites searching for lithium minerals was alarming. He stated that lithium is one of the main materials for producing batteries used in powering electric cars, adding that the whole world is clamouring to go for green energy and leaving fossil fuel behind.

He advised the Federal Govenrment to withdraw 100 per cent to ownership of minerals mined by foreign miners operating in Nigeria. According to him, allowing the Chinese to have 100 per cent mining assets is not suitable enough for indigenous mining investors. Lithium is a mineral used in making batteries and has witnessed a price rally over the last few years due to rising electronic vehicle demand which needs lithium to make its most expensive parts- the car batteries.

Ayankele said: “Chinese are moving from one mining site to the other, scavenging and mopping our raw lithium mineral cheaply to develop their industries and economy. “This is not good for the future of our economy; what this means is that Nigeria will end up buying electric batteries from them.

“Government should safeguard our lithium and revive all the moribund companies producing batteries in Nigeria to start using the lithium to produce electric batteries.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...