Litigations: Drama as AMCON denies Arik founder access to premises

The Founder of Arik Air, Chief Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide, was yesterday barred from gaining access to the airline’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos by the Receiver Manager, Mr. Ka milu Omokhide appointed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

AMCON had last week appealed an order by a Federal High Court granting Chief Arumemi-Ikhide’s many requests, chief of which is access to the carrier’s premises.

The Founder had gone to Arik Air’s headquarters with some of his aides in line with the court order which granted him access to the premises. The AMCON had taken over the management of Arik Air in 2017 and ap- pointed a Receiver-Manager for the airline. However, in 2021, Sir Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide, and his wife, Mary (plain- tiffs), filed an originating motion and prayed the court that the duty imposed on Mr. Omokhide (first defendant) by section 553 of the CAMA 202O to act in the best interest of Arik Air Limited as a whole, includes the duty to act in the best interest of the plaintiffs (Arumemi and Mary) as members of Arik Air Limited. Arumemi-Ikhide also sought an order directing the 1st & 2nd defendants: “To allow the Directors and Shareholders of Arik Air Ltd. unfettered access to their offices, premises of the Plaintiff, facilities, and staff required for the dis- charge of their functions.”

The Chief Security Officer of the airline, simply identified as Tom-West, who was part of those who stopped the Chairman, said there was an “order from above” not to allow him access to the premises. The CSO said he is only answerable to the Receiver-Manager of the airline since he is one of the employees of the company.

“We have the directive to deny you access. I’m obliged to respect the directive from the Receiver Manager,” the CSO said. Arumemi-Ikhide told the CSO that he was not at the premises to harass any- body or cause any problem but to carry out the Court’s order which granted him access to the premises of the airline. He said he had a meeting with the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer that he would be coming around and that some offices should be reserved for him which they agreed. To avoid a further argument, the Arik founder left the premises and proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Airport Division of the Nigeria Police where he lodged a complaint and was asked to write a statement. On his next move, the Arik Founder said he would report back to his lawyers who would take up the matter from there.