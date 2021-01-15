News Top Stories

Little daily alcoholic drink increases irregular heartbeat risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Germany said having one small alcoholic drink a day could raise the risk of developing an irregular heartbeat, a condition that causes dizziness and palpitations and leaves people more prone to strokes. According to the result of their new report published in the ‘European Heart Journal’, people who consumed as little as 12g of ethanol a day – equivalent to a 330ml beer, a 120ml glass of wine, or 40mls of spirits – were 16 per cent more likely than teetotallers to develop atrial fibrillation (AF) over the course of the 14- year study. Teetotalers are people who don’t drink, not one drop. AF is an irregular, often rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow.

This condition may have no symptoms, but when symptoms do appear, they include palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue. The researchers examined the heart health and drinking habits of 108,000 people aged 24 to 97 by combining records from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Italy that stretched over 14 years. Their analysis confirmed the long-held belief that a small amount of alcohol protects against heart failure, with 20g of ethanol a day being optimum – but the same was not true for a condition called AF, or heart arrhythmia.

Co-author on the study at the University Heart and Vascular Centre in Hamburg- Eppendorf, Germany, Prof. Renate Schnabel, a consultant cardiologist, said: “The take-home message is that in contrast to other cardiovascular diseases, even low and moderate alcohol consumption leads to an increased risk of AF.”

The findings may be most important for those who were more likely to develop heart arrhythmias because of obesity or high blood pressure, or those who had already been diagnosed, since reducing alcohol intake could lower the risk, Schnabel said.

“Many people have palpitations and dizziness, but one of the bad things about AF is that it is asymptomatic and can lead to other problems such as stroke. In many people, a stroke is the first manifestation of the disease,” she added. People with AF are thought to have a five per cent to seven per cent annual risk of stroke. The risk of heart failure – when the heart pumps too weakly – follows a J-shaped curve with alcohol intake, meaning that it is lower for people who drink a little than for those who are teetotal or heavy drinkers, reported ‘theguardian. com’. But in the study, the increased risk of AF rose steadily from 16 per cent for those who had one small drink a day, to 28 per cent for up to two drinks, and 47 per cent for more than four drinks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alimosho LG chair denies disunity within Lagos APC

Posted on Author Stanley Ihedigbo

Executive Chairman, Alimosho Local Government, Jelili Sulaimon, has denied media reports that there is disunity within the council’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking to journalists yesterday, at the state’s APC Secretariat in Lagos, Sulaimon said there was no iota of truth in the rumoured disunity, disloyalty and crack in the leadership of […]
News

LCCI backs removal of fuel subsidy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari administration to finally remove fuel subsidy in the country considering the impasse caused by the COVID-19 on oil revenue. The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed in Lagos that the chamber welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to the […]
News

Former Sydney stock trader jailed for 1970s bank robberies

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Sydney floor trader who robbed banks after getting “boozed at lunch time” more than four decades ago will spend at least one year and nine months behind bars. The now 71-year-old Ross Oliver McCarty admitted leading a double life when he carried out a string of hold-ups in 1977 and 1978, reports The Associated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica