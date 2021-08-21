Little hope for Nigerians as inflation declines four times

Since April 2021, consumer price index which otherwise is known as inflation, has embarked on a journey in the south direction. In July, inflation printed 17.38 percent year-on-year, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, and analysts expect the figure to further drop in the months ahead. But the fear is that poor Nigerians might be plunged deeper into poverty as the prospect for food prices to keep dropping is bleak. Bamidele Famoofo reports.

It would appear cheery that headline inflation is dropping in Nigeria as figures from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown in the last four months (April-July). As at July ending, inflation dropped to 17.38 percent year-on-year and according to financial experts, it is expected to go lower than 17 percent in August. But the thing to be worried about is that the ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor, may continue to struggle to feed themselves as prices of staple food are seen to rise in the months ahead. Going by predictions from experts, core inflation is expected to settle at 0.86 percent month-on-month. “Overall; we forecast a 5bps increase in the headline inflation to 0.98 percent m/m in August, with the favourable base effect from 2020 cascading to a y/y print of 16.95 percent,” Analysts at Cordros Research said.

Economic and financial research analyst at Cordros Research, Gbolahan Ologunro, disclosed that the deceleration recorded in food inflation in July is not sustainable as security challenges and lean harvest in some parts of the country remain a threat to food production. He noted that Cordros Research expects that food prices will increase by 1.06 percent month-on-month in August which will translate to a year-onyear food inflation of 20.29 percent. “The Northern part of the country continues to experience the lean season as they await the commencement of the harvest season in September.

However, the country’s Southern parts continue to enjoy the green harvest, although we note that prospects of flooding could limit the impact in the near term. Besides, security challenges remain elevated in the country, while the increased cost of farming inputs and tools could also constrain activities on farmlands. Sequentially, we see food prices reverse the slow growth experienced in July and trend higher in August,” Ologunro said. According to NBS, food inflation moderated for the fourth consecutive month, declining by 80basis points to 21.03 percent year-on-year in July 2021 compared to 21.83% y/y in June. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation grew slower by 0.86 percent in July as against 1.11 percent in June.

Notably, the highest price increases were recorded in Milk, Cheese and Eggs, Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, Vegetables, Bread and Cereals, Soft Drinks, and Meat. The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, is of the opinion that Nigeria’s inflation has reached a point of inflection as he upheld the argument of counterparts at Cordros Research that consumer price inflation is expected to continue its downward trend. But he cautioned that inflation risks remain elevated due to heightened insecurity in some of the food producing states in the country which he said could limit the impact of the harvest. “For instance, corn, which is usually in massive supply during the peak of the rainy season, witnessed scanty supply to retail markets this year.

This is partly because it is used as a substitute for sugar in producing ethanol,” he said. Rewane noted that perishability of farm produce, rising cost of logistics and seasonality of agric commodities are factors that will continue to drive food price in country. He decried the inability of farmers and government to be able to store perishable farm produce for a longer period to ensure price stability as he said a market survey conducted by the FDC research team in Lagos indicated that the price of tomato, because of the need for farmers to avoid wastage due to its high perishable nature, declined sharply by 41.67 percent to N35, 000/ basket in July. He explained that tomato is a highly perishable commodity due to its high-water content. Hence, with supply increasing and inadequate storage facilities, sellers tend to lower prices to reduce post-harvest losses.

“Another major factor influencing commodity prices in various markets is higher logistics costs. The farther the market is from the production point, the higher the cost of logistics and this reflects in commodity prices. The price of diesel, the principal fuel for logistics and distribution, surged by 23.95 percent to N295/litre in July,” he added. The immediate past Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said economic numbers would not count if the lives of Nigerians didn’t get better. He noted that Nigerians have continued to wallow in poverty despite economic figures getting better as made available by the Statistics Bureau. He however explained that a decline in inflation does not suggest decline in price of commodities. His words: “Inflation is year on year so considering the base effect, the gap between what happened last year may not be much compared to what is going to happen this year because the figure is already high. One thing we must also explain to the people is that it does not mean that prices of commodities will drop because inflation figure has dropped.

You will hear people say things like “why will they say inflation has dropped while the price of commodities are still going up? ´ Inflation is the rate of increase in price. If price increase by 10 percent last month or last year, and increased by 5 percent this year, price has increased still but the rate of increase has dropped. It is the rate of increase that has dropped, for instance, from 10 percent to 5 percent and not prices of items necessarily dropping. In absolute terms the price has continued to increase but the rate of increase is what has dropped. That is why we say inflation has dropped and not price.”

The urban inflation rate increased by 18.01 percent (year-on-year) in July 2021 from 18.35 percent recorded in June 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.75 percent in July 2021 from 17.16 percent in June 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.98 percent in July 2021, down by 0.11 points against the rate recorded in June 2021 (1.09 percent), while the rural index also rose by 0.87 percent in July 2021, down by 0.15 points over the rate that was recorded in June 2021 (1.02 percent). The corresponding 12-month yearon- year average percentage change for the urban index is 16.89 percent in July 2021. This is higher than 16.51 percent reported in July 2021, Meanwhile, the corresponding rural inflation rate in July 2021 was 15.73 percent compared to 15.36 percent recorded in June 2021. On food inflation, the report revealed that the composite food index rose 21.03 percent in July 2021 compared to 21.83 percent in June 2021, reflecting the continued rise in food prices in June, but at a slightly slower speed than it did in June.

Inflation in Sub-Saharan Africa

The inflationary trend in SSA is more to the upside in the review period. According to FDC, “Of the SSA countries under our review, only the African giants (South Africa and Nigeria) reported lower inflation rates. As usual, food price movement remained the dominant factor responsible for the inflation trajectory within the region.” FDC also noted that most SSA countries under its review left their monetary policy rates unchanged at their last meetings to strike a balance between output growth and price stability. Only Angola increased its policy rate by 450bps to 20%pa in an attempt to curtail persistent inflationary pressures. Uganda also lowered its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 6.50%pa to support output growth.

