Live your life according to God’s standards

Every Christian has a guide through which he or she lives his life because every Christian must have a life focus.

It is based on this a Christian must live his life according to God’s standard. Christian life is based on truth as established on our Lord Jesus Christ. Truth is the first product made in heaven and our Lord Jesus Christ came to this world to preach the word of truth to the people of the world.

Following Jesus Christ and the legacy he teaches to the world is the foundation of the Christian lifestyle and the standard to follow at all times.

The teachings of Jesus Christ lead to freedom from all forms of bondage leading to the salvation of the souls. That is why the Bible says in John 8:31-32,

Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; 32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Many people want to live their lives in their own way; such lifestyle is contrary to the will of God and the purpose of creation and what our Lord Jesus Christ came to bestow on his people.

Our Lord Jesus Christ came for us to know the truth and the people who hear, obey, and live by that truth are his disciples. As a ministry, we preach the truth by condemning all kinds of sins such as prostitution, bribery and corruption, fornication and adultery, wearing and production of attachments and weavon.

The people who live by these products and acts mentioned above fight our ministry for coming out hard against these practices and lifestyles; but the truth must be preached without minding whose ox is gored.

The truth is that for anyone to live according to the Christian standard the one must be born again the only condition to make one meet with his maker at the end of this life.

Hence the Bible says in John 3:3, Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

This implies a transformation from old life of sin into a new life in which one shuns all forms of sinful activities living in accordance with legacy laid down by our Lord Jesus Christ. One gets born again by simply accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.

That is why the Bible says in John 1:12-13 “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God”.

When one receives Jesus Christ he becomes the son of God and the spirit of God will possess him and begin to guide the person not to commit sins and go back to the old life.

The person being guided by the spirit of God maintains a good relationship with both God and man as he or she prepares to meet with God in heaven at the end of this earthly life. In this way, the person shuns sins, embraces Christ and preaches the gospel of truth at every given opportunity.

Hence the Bible says in John 14:6, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

Every disciple of Jesus Christ must be in serious preparation for heaven and that person must embrace Jesus Christ and live according to Christian standard. It might not be easy as no good thing comes easy.

One must make sacrifices of denying himself of some unnecessary pleasures, avoid friendship with the world and be watchful for the second coming of Jesus.

It is only through this standard the focus of heaven will he achieved in Jesus name.

