Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: We 'lost our heads' at Anfield – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side “lost our heads” in the 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was United’s joint heaviest in a competitive game while it was Liverpool’s biggest win against their rivals, reports the BBC.

Ten Hag’s side were 1-0 down at the break before letting in six goals in the second half at Anfield.

“Second half it was not us. It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team,” said Ten Hag.

Asked if he was angry with his side’s second-half display, he added: “Yes, definitely, and surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months a team that is resilient and determined with a winning attitude.

“We didn’t stick to the plan, we lose our heads. We didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional.”

Ten Hag took over at United last summer and suffered a 4-0 defeat at Brentford and a 6-3 loss at Manchester City early in his tenure.

The Dutchman added: “We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable.

“We let the fans down and I’m really disappointed and angry about it.

“It is a reality check… It’s a strong message [that] we get.”

The defeat at Liverpool came a week after Ten Hag won his first trophy with United when they beat Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup.

“It was a really bad performance and the worst of the year,” said Ten Hag.

“We lost the game at the end of the first half and at the start of the second but you have to keep your head up and we didn’t.

“It’s all about showing discipline and we didn’t, so that’s when you start conceding goals.

“It’s a really unprofessional performance and unnecessary. You have to do your jobs and we didn’t.”

On the fans who travelled to Anfield, he added: “That was tough and we really have to thank them. I can’t blame them for leaving because it was a really bad performance, I’m ashamed myself for the fans today.”

