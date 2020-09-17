Sports

Liverpool agree £27m fee to sign Thiago Alcântara from Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder Thiago Alcântara from Bayern Munich for €30m (£27.3m).
Liverpool had been reluctant to pay that much for a 29-year-old with one year on his contract but have accepted the need to meet Bayern’s demands to land Jürgen Klopp’s key target.
The Spain international is happy with the personal terms on offer at Liverpool and keen to move to the Premier League champions despite interest from Manchester United which never advanced to a bid, reports The Guardian.
Thiago made clear he wanted to leave Bayern and his preferred destination has always been Liverpool. He is an admirer of the team’s style under Klopp.
Thiago’s arrival would clear the way for Giorginio Wijnaldum to join Barcelona provided a suitable offer is received.
Thiago, whose father is the 1994 Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho, joined Bayern in 2013 from Barcelona and has made 233 appearances for the Bundesliga champions. His younger brother, Rafinha, is still at the Camp Nou.
Liverpool have made one signing this summer, the left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for a fee in the region of £11.75m.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Champions League dream is over for another year after a late double from Moussa Dembele sent Lyon to the semi-finals. Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, reports the BBC. They led through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort but Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City with […]
Sports

I’ll stay at Barca for one more season, says Messi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lionel Messi confirmed Friday in an interview with Goal.com he’ll remain with Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. Messi told Barcelona last month he intended to leave this summer on a free transfer but he now has changed his mind and indicated a willingness to re-commit himself to the club for the coming campaign. Here’s his […]
Sports

FIFA ban: Rivers United clears outstanding liabilities owed former player  

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, The indebtedness had prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA.   Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: