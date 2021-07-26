Sports

Liverpool battle Man United Everton, Lille for Chukwueze

Posted on

English Premier League giant Liverpoolhave reportedly revived their interest in the Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze. British newspaper Liverpool Echo citing La Razon says Jurgen Klopp wants to bring the Villarreal winger to Anfield but faces competition from another long-time admirer in city rivals Everton.

The Reds have been keeping tabs on the 2015 U-17 World Cup winner since he broke into the first team of the Yellow Submarine but the stumbling block to a deal has to be his price tag.

Chukwueze has a release clause of 100 million euros, which has to be triggered by an interested club before he is allowed to depart the La Liga side before the expiration of his contract.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a winger to bolster the squad in the summer transfer window, considering that the likes of Jeremy Doku, Pedro Neto, Jarrod Bowen, Federico Chiesa and Ismaila Sarr have been recently linked with moves to Liverpool.

 

The report claims that Manchester United are interested in signing Chukwueze and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will firm up their interest after the capture of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

 

Lille have also been mentioned as a possible destination for the Diamond Academy product should he end his association with the Europa League winners.

Our Correspondent
https://newtelegraphng.com

