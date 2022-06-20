Liverpool braced for Salah to leave on a free transfer

Liverpool are reportedly braced for the prospect of Mohamed Salah leaving the club on a free transfer.

The Egypt international’s existing deal at Anfield is due to expire in June 2023, and the Reds are finding it difficult to come to an agreement with him over a fresh contract. Salah allegedly wants to become one of the top-six highest-paid players in world football, with the forward believed to be looking for a contract in the region of £400,000 a week.

However, Liverpool are said to be holding firm in terms of their wage structure, with the club not prepared to meet Salah’s demands despite his importance to the team.

According to The Mirror, the Merseyside giants are now preparing for the possibility of the 30-year-old leaving the club for nothing at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The report, though, claims that Liverpool are still confident that Salah will perform to his best level next season amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Egyptian’s relationship with the club’s head coach Jurgen Klopp also allegedly ‘remains strong’, and the FA Cup and EFL Cup holders have no concerns over the player’s attitude heading into next season. Salah was in impressive form for the Reds during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 31 goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Since arriving at Liverpool from Roma in July 2017, the forward has netted 156 goals and registered 63 assists in 254 appearances for the English giants, be- coming one of the lead- ing players in world football at Anfield

