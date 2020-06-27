Sports

Liverpool chairman wants sustained success

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner hopes the club’s first Premier League title will ensure “another period of sustained success”.

The Reds won their first league title in 30 years on Thursday, when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have also won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, are 23 points clear with seven games remaining.

“We want to undersell and over-deliver,” said American Werner.

“All of us were so delighted because this has been a long march. I know that our supporters struggled for 30 years to reach this pinnacle.”

Liverpool had last won English football’s top flight in 1989-90 and had to wait three decades for their 19th championship, having won 11 between 1973 and 1990.

That wait was prolonged by the suspension of Premier League football because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their title win is the earliest on record in terms of games remaining.

“The competition is fierce and I know our rivals are working tirelessly to upend us,” Werner, chairman since 2010, told the club’s website.

He praised boss Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards and, when asked what was next for the club, said: “We hopefully would be ensuring another period of sustained success.

“One of the things that stuck with me this year was their hunger for winning. I don’t think that will be diminished. They’re such a good group of players.

“I have such fondness for them as individuals off the pitch. They’re humble, they’re kind, they enjoy each other’s company. You could see that in the videos when they were all celebrating.

“It’s a lot to ask them to stay at this extraordinary level but it is our goal to continue to play with this quality.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

My wife was victimised by AFN officials because of me –Olusoji Fasuba

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has said in an interview on a Whatsapp group, Friends United By Sports, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that he is surprised that nobody on the continent has been able to erase his 100m record of 9.85 seconds set in 2006 at the Doha Golden League. Excerpts… You are […]
Sports

Serie A: Inter secure nervy win over Sampdoria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Nigerian international Victor Moses made a second-half appearance for Inter Milan as they restart their league campaign on a winning note on Sunday. Italian Serie A returned this week after being suspended for over 110 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inter Milan’s coach Antonio Conte started his compatriot Antonio Candreva in the […]
Sports

Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: