Liverpool Defeats Spurs In An Exciting Seven-Goal Thriller

In order to overtake their rivals and move up to the fifth position, Liverpool snatched a dramatic three points from Tottenham.

Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead at the back post after just four minutes into the game, setting Anfield ablaze right away.

It was, however, a terrible start for the visiting Londoners. To make matters worse, Luis Diaz scored a point-blank goal three minutes later to give his team a two-goal advantage in a flash.

After the early knockout blow, there would be no turning around as Mo Salah’s penalty kick put Spurs quickly 3-0 down.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Spurs managed to halt the bleeding thanks to a brilliant counterattack that was finished off by a close-range Harry Kane strike.

After the break, the Londoners nearly blew the game wide open, hitting the post twice in a minute to keep Liverpool on its heels.

Son Heung-min sneaked in behind the Liverpool defense and stabbed the ball home to narrow the deficit to one goal for the Spurs after repeatedly pounding on the door during the second half.

Richarlison, a former Everton hero, came off the bench to narrowly head home and surprise the Anfield fans as Spurs tragically scored their equalizer in stoppage time.

However, almost immediately after the goal, Diogo Jota capitalized on a giveaway at the back to stab in a winner and once again raise the roof of Anfield, giving Liverpool their initial lead back.