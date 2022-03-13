Sports

Liverpool extends winning run, cut City lead to three

Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead to three points with victory at Brighton to extend their winning run to eight Premier League games. Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.

The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge. Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma – with the Egypt forward’s 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

 

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications. Liverpool’s victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a response from his players at Amex Stadium, after they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals despite defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, ending a 12-match winning run in all competitions. They were initially made to work hard in this latest league win, which leaves them in striking range of City with 10 games remaining for both clubs

 

