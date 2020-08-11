Sports

Liverpool in talks to sign Olympiakos’ left-back for £11.7m

Liverpool are in talks to sign Greece leftback Kostas Tsimikas for 13m euros (£11.7m) from Olympiakos.

 

The Premier League champions have turned their attention to the 24-year-old after having a £10m bid for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis rejected. It is understood they were prepared to go to £12m for Lewis but the Canaries wanted significantly more.

 

Liverpool, seeking cover for Scotland captain Andy Robertson, had also been monitoring Tsimikas, 24. The Greece international played for Olympiakos in a 1-0 defeat by Wolves in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League tie last week as his side went out 2-1 on aggregate.

 

He also played for them in their six Champions League group games earlier in the campaign as they finished third behind Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

