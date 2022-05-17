Sports

Liverpool interested in Mbappe, won’t get drawn into transfer battle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool are not blind to the qualities of Kylian Mbappe but will not be drawn into a bidding war for the Paris St Germain striker, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The France forward stayed at PSG this season despite interest from Real Madrid and has hit top form with 36 goals from 45 matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner’s contract expires in June and speculation about his future has ramped up in recent weeks, though Klopp was tight-lipped about any contact between the player and Liverpool.

“Of course, we’re interested in Kylian. We’re not blind,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League game against Southampton. “I have nothing to say about that (the reported contact). Between Kylian and Liverpool … it’s all fine.”

Klopp’s comments come with Liverpool hoping to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new deal, while fellow forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a switch away from Anfield.

“We, of course, like him (Mbappe), if you don’t like him, then you have to question yourself,” Klopp added.

“But no, we’re not … we cannot be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved, but that is fine. He’s a great player.”

A victory for Liverpool on Tuesday would leave them a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of the final round of the campaign.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1 while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to stay on course for the World Cup finals on Friday. Four-time world champions Germany now have a six-point lead in Group J after their win in Hamburg. However, it was another […]
Sports

Klopp’s mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick once mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and now “The Professor” will use his studious approach to revive his troubled Premier League club. United hired Rangnick on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford that featured the kind […]
Sports

Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

Posted on Author Reporter

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season. The 36-year-old’s previous deal lapsed in 2020 but he will now race for Mercedes for a ninth season. Hamilton became the sport’s most successful driver ever in 2020, breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record and drawing level […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica