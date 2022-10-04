Sports

Liverpool must go back to basics to improve form – Klopp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side have to go “back to the basics” to try to improve their defending. Klopp’s side are ninth in the Premier League after just two topflight wins in seven games this season.

They have conceded 14 goals in nine games across all competitions, keeping just two cleans sheets. “When you spot a problem and think you have the solution, you expect [it] to be instant.

That’s never the case in football,” Klopp said. “We’ve conceded similar goals now, they have gone through the same gaps. “When the timing in our defending isn’t perfect we’re too open.

So yes, we have to be more compact. “Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics. “We can’t always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp rules out replacing Germany boss Joachim Low

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not “available” to succeed Joachim Low as manager of his native Germany. The German Football Association has announced that Low will leave the role after this summer’s European Championships, reports the BBC. “Am I available for the job after the summer? No,” said Klopp. “Someone else will do the […]
Sports

Premier League disqualifies Abramovich as Chelsea’s director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Premier League has disqualified Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich as a director of the club after the oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government. Abramovich had his British assets – including Chelsea – frozen on Thursday as part of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.   The move put the Russian’s prospective sale […]
Sports

Despite jumbo win, Super Eagles slump in FIFA ranking

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles tumbled five steps down the ladder in the FIFA ranking released Thursday. They are now 36 in the world from the 31st position they were in the last ranking done on 31 March. In Africa, they fell to number five from the last fourth position they occupied. Thus the 10-0 bashing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica