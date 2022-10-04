Liverpool must go back to basics to improve form – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side have to go “back to the basics” to try to improve their defending. Klopp’s side are ninth in the Premier League after just two topflight wins in seven games this season.

They have conceded 14 goals in nine games across all competitions, keeping just two cleans sheets. “When you spot a problem and think you have the solution, you expect [it] to be instant.

That’s never the case in football,” Klopp said. “We’ve conceded similar goals now, they have gone through the same gaps. “When the timing in our defending isn’t perfect we’re too open.

So yes, we have to be more compact. “Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics. “We can’t always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that.

