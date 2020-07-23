Sports

Liverpool presented with Premier League trophy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990, during a spectacular ceremony after the champions beat Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday.
Liverpool were confirmed as champions of England on 25 June with seven games to spare when nearest rivals Manchester City lost at Chelsea, but they had to wait until their final home game of the season to be presented with the trophy, reports the BBC.
There were no supporters in their 53,000-capacity Anfield home after the Premier League season resumed on 17 June behind closed doors following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Merseyside Police had warned fans not to repeat the widespread gatherings that took place on the city’s waterfront after the club’s title win last month, amid fears of a spike in infections, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp urged supporters to celebrate at home.
A small group of fans, some with red flares, greeted the team coach when it arrived at the ground before kick-off, while fireworks were set off outside Anfield throughout the match.
During the game, Merseyside Police announced they had put in place a dispersal order between 21:30 BST today and 21:30 BST on Friday as they anticipate large crowds gathering in Liverpool after the club lifted the trophy.
Dalglish, who scored 172 goals in 515 appearances as a Liverpool player between 1977-1990, handed out medals to each player during a ceremony which involved a light show, pyrotechnics and a lot of emotions on display.
Liverpool Chief Executive Peter Moore said players and fans will “come together to celebrate” the title “when the time is right”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Adams stunner gives Saints shock win over City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Che Adams scored his first Premier League goal in spectacular style as Southampton withstood a Manchester City barrage to earn victory in a lively encounter at St Mary’s. Adams, who joined Saints from Birmingham City for £15m last July, lobbed goalkeeper Ederson with a first-time strike from 40 yards out after Oleksandr Zinchenko had […]
Sports

Olopade, Supporter’s Club gift sports journalists’ palliatives

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, and a president of one of the supporter’s clubs in the country at the weekend put smile on the faces of sports journalists after donating palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.   The journalists on the platform of a popular Whatsapp group in […]
Sports

Matic signs new three-year Man United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023. The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: