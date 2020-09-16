Liverpool put Divock Origi up for sale

English Champions, Liverpool have put striker, Divock Origi up for sale.

Fenerbahce are believed to be leading the race and are reportedly already in talks with the club, reports Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Belgian is also being hunted by a host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham.

Leeds were also linked with the frontman last month.

Fenerbahce are believed to want the player on loan but the English sides may be open to a permanent move.

Liverpool are willing to let Origi leave providing Fenerbahce pay a loan fee and for the deal to include a mandatory obligation to buy clause.

