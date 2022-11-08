Sports

Liverpool, Real clash again

…as Man United battle Barcelona in Europa playoffs

 

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season’s final. 14-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year’s final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan. Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund. Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March. It is the fourth time in six seasons that six-time winners Liverpool have taken on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Two of those occasions have been in finals, with Real Madrid winning both in 2017-18 and 2021-22. The Spanish champions also knocked Liverpool out in the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in three of the last five European finals, including last season’s in Paris, and only AC Milan and Real Madrid have won the competition more times.

Italy’s Serie A leaders Napoli take on Frankfurt with their only defeat so far this season coming in the final groupstage match against Liverpool.

Portuguese side Benfica, who face Club Bruges, went through as group winners after an injury-time sixth goal over Maccabi Haifa moved them level with Paris St-Germain in all scenarios and they took top spot by scoring more away goals in the group.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group. Former United manager Jose Mourinho’s Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes

 

