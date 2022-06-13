Sports

Liverpool set to make Nunez most expensive striker

Darwin Nunez is set to become the most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history after they agreed a deal with Benfica which could be worth up to £85 million (€100m/$105m).

 

The Reds have won a Europe-wide transfer battle for the 22-year-old Uruguayan striker, agreeing terms with both the Portuguese club and the player.

 

A medical will take place on Monday, and Nunez will sign a contract at Anfield until 2028 – after which Liverpool will turn their attention to signing Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay. The deal taking the forward to the Premier League will cost £64m (€75m/$79m) up front, along with a potential £21m (€25m/$26m) in add-ons.

 

This would make Nunez the most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history, as they spare no expense with reinforcements ahead of the possible departures of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

 

Only formalities remain, including the medical, before Nunez is unveiled as a Liverpool player, with the club having beaten a host of other teams including Manchester United to his signature.

 

