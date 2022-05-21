Sports

Liverpool still hoping to complete quadruple – Salah

Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah says they are excited to still have a chance to add the Premier League and Champions League titles to their two domestic cup triumphs, saying the team are optimistic ahead of the climax to the season.

Liverpool could claim an unprecedented quadruple this season but they must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and hope Manchester City do not win at home to Aston Villa on Sunday if they are to snatch the Premier League crown.

“I wish City lose or draw, and we can win the league,” Salah told beIN Sports on Friday.

“We talk to each other (as a team), and everyone is excited. This situation happened two years ago, and they won the league. We are all optimistic, and this is what is in your hands — you must win your match, and then you see what happens.”

Liverpool face record 13-times European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris next Saturday, having already lifted the FA Cup and League Cup.

“When (I said) I wish we could face Real Madrid, this was as if I said something wrong about them,” Salah added.

“I am talking about the strongest team in Champions League history, and I said that because of what happened before.

“The match will be difficult, and this team has won almost against all the strong teams. (But) I am very excited about the final and I hope we can win it.”

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final held in Kyiv following goals from Karim Benzema and a double by Gareth Bale after Sadio Mane had equalised for the Reds.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

