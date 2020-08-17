Sports

Liverpool strike fouryear deal with Thiago

Liverpool reportedly entered into a fouryear deal with Thiago Alcantara.

 

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on track to complete a £ 27m transfer for the Bayern Munich star.

 

Thiago Alcantara has been with Bayern Munich since 2013Crédits: Getty Images – Getty According to RMC Sport, Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Germany.

 

The source claims the 29-yearold has even already found accommodation in England. Liverpool and Bayern Munich must now come to an agreement on transfer fees. But for now, he remains a key part of Hansi Flick’s squad. He played all 90 minutes of his team’s incredible 8-2 win over Barcelona.

 

Thiago has played for the Bundesliga giants since joining Barcelona in 2013. The midfielder has won seven Bundesliga titles and three DFB Pokals with the German giants.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

