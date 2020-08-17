Liverpool strike fouryear deal with Thiago

Liverpool reportedly entered into a fouryear deal with Thiago Alcantara.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are on track to complete a £ 27m transfer for the Bayern Munich star.
Thiago Alcantara has been with Bayern Munich since 2013Crédits: Getty Images – Getty According to RMC Sport, Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Germany.
The source claims the 29-yearold has even already found accommodation in England. Liverpool and Bayern Munich must now come to an agreement on transfer fees. But for now, he remains a key part of Hansi Flick’s squad. He played all 90 minutes of his team’s incredible 8-2 win over Barcelona.
Thiago has played for the Bundesliga giants since joining Barcelona in 2013. The midfielder has won seven Bundesliga titles and three DFB Pokals with the German giants.