Liverpool to sack eight players

Liverpool have announced that eight players will leave the club upon the end of their contracts, including full-back Nathaniel Clyne.
The England international has spent five seasons at Anfield after signing from Southampton in 2015, making over 100 appearances for the club.
Upon his arrival, Clyne quickly established himself as an integral player in the squad and made 52 appearances across all competitions in his first season at the club.
The following year, he missed just one Premier League match but subsequently suffered with injury issues and made just 10 appearances in the subsequent three seasons, where he also spent time on loan with Bournemouth.
Clyne will now leave the club when his deal expires on June 30 and the 29-year-old will be on the hunt for a new club ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Liverpool have also announced the departures of seven academy players, with Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues set to depart.
In a statement, the club said: “They will do so with the gratitude of everyone at the club for their service and best wishes for the future.”

