Liverpool vs Arsenal: Jesus, Trossard headache for Arteta

When asked about the arrival from injury of Gabriel Jesus amid the impressive showing of Leandro Trossard in ‘false nine’ position, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he had a nice headache but it remains to be seen what decision the Spaniard will take when his side invade the Anfield for a showdown with Liverpool on Sunday. Since Leandro Trossard swapped Brighton blue for Arsenal red in the January transfer window, he has been the most creative player in the Premier League. The Belgian has already registered seven assists for his new club — three more than any other player in that time — and was this week named Arsenal’s player of the month for March. Trossard has thrived on the left wing, the right wing and in a central position, where his understanding of Mikel Arteta’s tactical system has made him a superbly effective “false nine”.

With his close control in small spaces, his awareness in attack and his execution in the final third, he has been arguably the finest signing of the January transfer window. The initial transfer fee, of £21 million, can already be described as a bargain. On the other hand, Gabriel brings something special to the psyche of the Arsenal team since his arrival in the summer boosting the confidence of the players, especially with his exceptional play and interlink. However, this may not be the most formidable Liverpool side of recent years but Klopp’s team have won five of their last six home games in the league, and have won the last three of those by an aggregate score of 11-0. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s record at Anfield is pathetic: they have lost their last six league games there, conceding 22 goals in total (at least three in each game).

Given the importance of ending their awful Premier League record at Anfield in recent years, going with his most in-form attackers is a necessity. Arteta is expected to start Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli out wide but he is faced with the headache of gifting either Jesus or Trossard the last spot in front.

It is somewhat harsh dropping Jesus back down to the bench because the Brazilian is the Gunners’ best striker and should be confident after ending his goal drought against Leeds United but it is important to stress that Anfield is not a good ground for him. He’s never scored at Anfield in five attempts. Meanwhile, not only has Trossard left his mark at this particular ground, he netted a hat-trick there earlier in the season and in a 2-2 draw last year when playing for Brighton & Hove Albion and that could give him the advantage.

