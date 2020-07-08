Sports

Liverpool vs Burnley, LaLiga, Serie A To Air Live On GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend. The games scheduled to hold from 10-12 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

On Friday, LaLiga leaders, Real Madrid will host Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The game will be aired live at 9pm on SuperSport Select 2 and 4. Los Blancos currently have a four-point lead over their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, atop the league table and manager Zinedine Zidane knows his team just have to win the encounter plus their remaining three games to become the Spanish champions for the second time in three years.

However, Alaves are fighting for their own survival in the league and manager Asier Garitano will be hoping his team stun their more illustrious opponents to move up from their current 16th position. Also on Friday, Fulham host Cardiff City at Craven Cottage in an EFL Championship encounter. The game kicks off at 8:15pm on Super- Sport Select 3. Saturday’s football broadcast begins with the new Premier League champions, Liverpool hosting Burnley at Anfield. The game will be aired live at 3pm on SuperSport Select 2.

Lille President: Napoli move best for Osimhen’s career

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lille president Gerrard Lopez strogly believe Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen willbecome a huge success at Napoli as the two clubs near finalizing transfer for the striker.   Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is banking on his good relationship with Lopez to secure the signing of the highly-rated Nigerian star ahead of next season and […]
EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]
Man United to hijack Liverpool’s move for Thiago Alcantara

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a potential transfer target. Throughout this week, the playmaker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Liverpool before the beginning of the next campaign. The most recent claims suggest that the Spaniard, who has a year left on his contract at the […]

