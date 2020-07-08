Liverpool vs Burnley, LaLiga, Serie A To Air Live On GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend. The games scheduled to hold from 10-12 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

On Friday, LaLiga leaders, Real Madrid will host Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The game will be aired live at 9pm on SuperSport Select 2 and 4. Los Blancos currently have a four-point lead over their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, atop the league table and manager Zinedine Zidane knows his team just have to win the encounter plus their remaining three games to become the Spanish champions for the second time in three years.

However, Alaves are fighting for their own survival in the league and manager Asier Garitano will be hoping his team stun their more illustrious opponents to move up from their current 16th position. Also on Friday, Fulham host Cardiff City at Craven Cottage in an EFL Championship encounter. The game kicks off at 8:15pm on Super- Sport Select 3. Saturday’s football broadcast begins with the new Premier League champions, Liverpool hosting Burnley at Anfield. The game will be aired live at 3pm on SuperSport Select 2.

Like this: Like Loading...