Back Page Columnist

Liverpool vs Man City: Citizens aim high under General Guardiola’s guide

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Over the years, the English Premier League has been blessed with some of the best brains in football and certainly one of them is Pep Guardiola who is aiming to lead Manchester City to their third EPL title under his charge. There are a couple of challengers to that dream and top of the list is Liverpool who they will face in an EPL fixture on Sunday. If Citizens inflict on Reds another home defeat at Anfield, they will be getting really closer to reclaiming the crown they relinquished last season.

Very many big sides have suffered different degrees of blips in a season that has been badly decimated by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic but Liverpool look like they are having an extended bad spell which has been compounded by injuries to several key players.

Guardiola’s men suffered similar fate earlier in the season but the Spaniard seems to have perfected the best way to structure his team to meet up with the realities that have been thrown up by the outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

The virus has occasioned football’s most congested ever schedule, less time for teams to train, less time to coach, less time to rest, a greater level of fatigue and high number of injury cases. With the way Manchester City have been playing in recent weeks, it is evident Guardiola has found a perfect way to play having apparently ditched his well-known style. He still plays his usual 4-3-3 but there has been significant difference in the manner his players execute this formation.

He is widely reputed for possession-base football with his tiki-taka style reflecting in all the sides he has managed but according to former City midfielder Gareth Barry, Guardiola is changing his football which has given his side the solidity they need to weather through a difficult season that has been occasioned by the virus. “Previous years, you knew they’re going to dominate the ball, but if a team was good on the counter-attack they’re going to cause problems. That Spurs game highlighted that.

Now, he’s changed the way his full-backs approach when they’re dominating the ball. They’re both coming inside centrally, almost guarding against the counter-attack. They’re not bombing on as much as in previous years. Generally, you don’t see teams counter-attacking Man City as regularly.

That’s a credit to Guardiola. Teams are hardly getting an opportunity to score from open play against them,” Barry said. The truth is that the new City team are extremely solid, having seemingly gotten the balance right between shutting opposition down and opening them up.

The recent stats say enough: one goal conceded in this run of nine successive league wins, 21 scored. They’ve only conceded two in total since their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last November.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp used to find the right way to beat Man City in the past but it might be a different ball game this time. The German really has his work cut out to stop this magical Catalan and his men in the Battle of Anfield on Sunday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

COVID-19, the 2020 award winner

Posted on Author IKE ABONYI

“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past” – Thomas Jefferson Today ends 2020, a year like no other. A historic year when humanity found themselves and their activities drastically curtailed by an unforeseen circumstances. At the start 2020, every resolution and proclamation centred on the year going to […]
Back Page Columnist

The North’s Frankenstein monster

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

As the Yoruba would say, “iyan ogun odun n gbona”; meaning that a pounded yam prepared 20 years ago can still remain fresh, as if it was prepared a while ago. So also with a statement made eight years ago by retired General Muhammadu Buhari, the then presidential candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change […]
Back Page Columnist

Petroleum subsidy blues: The patriots, the pretenders (3)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr

    INTRODUCTION   Last week, we commenced our discourse on this volatile issue. In Nigeria, oil is life. Life is oil. Last week, I took a periscopic view of what is deregulation, countries that have deregulated; the advantages and disadvantages of deregulation; why Nigerians are angry at the new brazen deregulation; and facts versus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica