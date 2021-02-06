Liverpool vs Man City: Citizens aim high under General Guardiola’s guide

Over the years, the English Premier League has been blessed with some of the best brains in football and certainly one of them is Pep Guardiola who is aiming to lead Manchester City to their third EPL title under his charge. There are a couple of challengers to that dream and top of the list is Liverpool who they will face in an EPL fixture on Sunday. If Citizens inflict on Reds another home defeat at Anfield, they will be getting really closer to reclaiming the crown they relinquished last season.

Very many big sides have suffered different degrees of blips in a season that has been badly decimated by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic but Liverpool look like they are having an extended bad spell which has been compounded by injuries to several key players.

Guardiola’s men suffered similar fate earlier in the season but the Spaniard seems to have perfected the best way to structure his team to meet up with the realities that have been thrown up by the outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

The virus has occasioned football’s most congested ever schedule, less time for teams to train, less time to coach, less time to rest, a greater level of fatigue and high number of injury cases. With the way Manchester City have been playing in recent weeks, it is evident Guardiola has found a perfect way to play having apparently ditched his well-known style. He still plays his usual 4-3-3 but there has been significant difference in the manner his players execute this formation.

He is widely reputed for possession-base football with his tiki-taka style reflecting in all the sides he has managed but according to former City midfielder Gareth Barry, Guardiola is changing his football which has given his side the solidity they need to weather through a difficult season that has been occasioned by the virus. “Previous years, you knew they’re going to dominate the ball, but if a team was good on the counter-attack they’re going to cause problems. That Spurs game highlighted that.

Now, he’s changed the way his full-backs approach when they’re dominating the ball. They’re both coming inside centrally, almost guarding against the counter-attack. They’re not bombing on as much as in previous years. Generally, you don’t see teams counter-attacking Man City as regularly.

That’s a credit to Guardiola. Teams are hardly getting an opportunity to score from open play against them,” Barry said. The truth is that the new City team are extremely solid, having seemingly gotten the balance right between shutting opposition down and opening them up.

The recent stats say enough: one goal conceded in this run of nine successive league wins, 21 scored. They’ve only conceded two in total since their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last November.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp used to find the right way to beat Man City in the past but it might be a different ball game this time. The German really has his work cut out to stop this magical Catalan and his men in the Battle of Anfield on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...