Back Page Columnist

LIVERPOOL VS MAN CITY: SALAH SEEKS STELLAR SHOW AS CITIZENS CALL

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Cristiano Ronaldo has hugged the limelight the most since he returned to Manchester United this summer but the hottest forward in the English Premier League at the moment is Muhammed Salah and the Egyptian will pose the biggest threat to Manchester City as the Citizens face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

A contest between the winners of the last four EPL titles is always a top-of-the bill but among the stars that will be on parade attention is likely going to be on Salah for his stellar form this term. Liverpool are the only unbeaten side left in the division but they face their biggest challenge in Man City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored more goals than any other side in the division and they have scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club’s history. At the heart of this rollercoaster is Salah who has had the most blistering start to a season in his Liverpool career.

Salah has eight goals and two assists in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season and has only failed to find the net in one match, Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Burnley last month. In six Premier League matches, he has had 15 shots on target – four more than the next nearest player, West Ham’s Michail Antonio.

However, it is instructive to note that Salah will be coming up against the meanest defence in the division; Man City have conceded just one goal in the Premier League so far. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five games and have not even faced a shot on target in three of those, against Norwich, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, despite having a bullish backline, an inform Salah on a six-match scoring streak is not the sort of player you want to be facing under any circumstances. More so, City is unfamiliar with his goals; he has scored six times in his 12 matches against the Eastlanders and four of those strikes came at Anfield, the venue of tomorrow’s clash.

The signs are looking good for Pep Guardiola and his men and the Spanish coach may prepare a special note on how to stop him. Former England national team player Jamie Redknapp agrees Salah is playing his best football his term and said the former Roma player could cause problems for any team. He told Sky Sports: “Salah is in top form and can be Liverpool’s star again on Sunday.

I’ve seen a lot of Mohamed Salah, I’ve watched him closely, and he’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen him. Salah’s all-around game right now is phenomenal. His work rate, his desire, his goals, his assists… I haven’t seen him in better form. “He’s in the form of his life. He’s confident, strong and he’s got the bit between his teeth.” If Liverpool beat City tomorrow, Salah will probably have a say in it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Imo on the precipice

Posted on Author Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside   The mayhem in the Eastern Heartland of Imo State has left everyone perplexed. Security eruptions in Imo State appear to be an indicator of what the country is turning to .   The state’s stories seem like scenes from blockbuster sci-fi movies meant to entertain fans in love with gory violence. A […]
Back Page Columnist

What blood flows in Buhari’s veins?

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

It is not only in Nigeria that politicians speak with their head on their neck when campaigning for votes but turn to something weird once in power. Take, for instance, George H. W. Bush.   As the Republican presidential candidate, Bush categorically pledged there would be no new taxes: “Read my lips – there will […]

MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr
Back Page Columnist

Different people, different forms of government (part 18)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr

Anarchy as a form of government Introduction   Last week, we concluded our discourse on Monarchy, wherein, we discussed the history, characteristics and roles of monarchs. Today, we shall continue with Anarchy as a form of government. We shall x-ray the meaning, history and origin of anarchy after which we shall take a look at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica