LIVERPOOL VS MAN CITY: SALAH SEEKS STELLAR SHOW AS CITIZENS CALL

Cristiano Ronaldo has hugged the limelight the most since he returned to Manchester United this summer but the hottest forward in the English Premier League at the moment is Muhammed Salah and the Egyptian will pose the biggest threat to Manchester City as the Citizens face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

A contest between the winners of the last four EPL titles is always a top-of-the bill but among the stars that will be on parade attention is likely going to be on Salah for his stellar form this term. Liverpool are the only unbeaten side left in the division but they face their biggest challenge in Man City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored more goals than any other side in the division and they have scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club’s history. At the heart of this rollercoaster is Salah who has had the most blistering start to a season in his Liverpool career.

Salah has eight goals and two assists in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season and has only failed to find the net in one match, Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Burnley last month. In six Premier League matches, he has had 15 shots on target – four more than the next nearest player, West Ham’s Michail Antonio.

However, it is instructive to note that Salah will be coming up against the meanest defence in the division; Man City have conceded just one goal in the Premier League so far. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five games and have not even faced a shot on target in three of those, against Norwich, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, despite having a bullish backline, an inform Salah on a six-match scoring streak is not the sort of player you want to be facing under any circumstances. More so, City is unfamiliar with his goals; he has scored six times in his 12 matches against the Eastlanders and four of those strikes came at Anfield, the venue of tomorrow’s clash.

The signs are looking good for Pep Guardiola and his men and the Spanish coach may prepare a special note on how to stop him. Former England national team player Jamie Redknapp agrees Salah is playing his best football his term and said the former Roma player could cause problems for any team. He told Sky Sports: “Salah is in top form and can be Liverpool’s star again on Sunday.

I’ve seen a lot of Mohamed Salah, I’ve watched him closely, and he’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen him. Salah’s all-around game right now is phenomenal. His work rate, his desire, his goals, his assists… I haven’t seen him in better form. “He’s in the form of his life. He’s confident, strong and he’s got the bit between his teeth.” If Liverpool beat City tomorrow, Salah will probably have a say in it.

