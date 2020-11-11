Liverpool’s Gomez suffers potentially serious injury during England training

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a potentially serious injury during England training.

The FA has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred during Wednesday morning’s session, but Gomez is understood to be receiving treatment, while the extent of the injury is being assessed. England manager Gareth Southgate is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday evening, reports Sky Sports.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has not travelled to St George’s Park with the rest of the England squad yet as he undergoes assessment on a shoulder injury he suffered against in last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Everton.

United say Rashford is set to join up with the squad on Thursday, the same day as England’s international friendly against the Republic of Ireland, making him unlikely to feature in that fixture. He will, though, be available for the Nations League games against Iceland and Belgium.

A long-term absence for Gomez would be a major blow to Liverpool, who are expected to be without fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season after he suffered a severe knee injury against Everton last month.

Jurgen Klopp has also been without central midfielder Fabinho, who deputised at centre-back following Van Dijk’s injury, but the Brazilian is expected to return to action after the international break.

England are scheduled to play the Republic of Ireland in a friendly on Thursday, before taking on Belgium and Iceland in Nations League fixtures.

