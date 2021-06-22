Lives lost, several injured in Ekiti auto crash

No fewer than 18 people reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at the wee hours on Tuesday in Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses explained that apart from those numbers of people who lost their lives several also suffered serious injuries.

However, the Ekiti Police Command in a statement signed by its public relations officer, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed that only seven people died in the accident.

The statement explained that the Commissioner of Police in the State CP, Tunde Mobayo alongside the state’s Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi visited the scene of the fatal accident which occurred along Ilumoba/Aisegba road.

The duo also visited the emergency unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) where some of the victims are currently receiving treatment.

“It should be noted that at about 0600hrs of today being 22/06/2021, a luxurious bus with Registration Number BDG-47-WT and one Hummer Bus with Registration Number ABC-82-XH had a head-on collision along Ilumoba/Aisegba road which led to the death of seven persons including the driver who were inside the Hummer Bus while several others inside the luxurious bus sustained different degrees of injuries.

“A team of Traffic Personnel from the Ode Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp, immediately mobilised to the scene, rescued the injured survivors to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.”

The statement explained that the luxurious bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the Hummer Bus had left Lagos and was heading to Abuja before the accident occurred.

