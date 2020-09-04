Livestock: Firm, vet council sign MoU to curb disease

Following reports that livestock contributes up to one-third of Nigeria’s agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) and over $3 billion lost every year in Africa to disease incidences, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health, a leading digital solutions company for agriculture and health systems, Vetsark Limited and Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) are planning to save half a billion naira (N500 million) worth of livestock over the next one year in Nigeria.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vetsark Limited and the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vetsark Limited, Blessing Mene, explained that his firm was partnering with NVMA to support the veterinarians in the country and continent by providing the tools and digital infrastructure they need to excel in their practice in livestock and animal health. Mene said that the partnership cost in the MoU between Vetsark Limited and NVMA in financial term was expected to be at least N100 million in value. According to him, $3 billion is lost to animals disease incidences in Africa. Mene said: “In addition to supporting the vision and core mission of the NVMA, Vetsark Limited recognises that animal health is closely linked with human health.

Therefore, if the animals are not healthy, then it will have an effect on humans. “Also, the livestock production contributes to one-third of Nigeria’s agricultural GDP and over $3 billion is lost every year in Africa to disease incidences according to the World Organisation for Animal health.” Speaking on the $3 billion loss reduction, he said: “One of the key variables we are looking at is to save between $300 million to $500 million (half a billion) worth of livestock over the next one year in animal disease related incidences.

So that is our key target as part of the partnership with NVMA.” On how COVID-19 impact necessitated the MoU, Mene said: “I think COVID-19 necessarily necessitated it because with the outbreak of the coronavirus what we saw was a reduction in the livelihoods of Nigerian veterinarians in the country because I remembered speaking to a number of them who complaints a lot of the impact of the COVID-19 on their businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...