Livestock: Illegal taxation dampens FG’s N33trn revenue target

The Federal Government has said that illegal taxation in agriculture, mostly in the movement of cattle from the North-East to the South could frustrate its N33 trillion revenue target in livestock sector and the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Particularly, government lamented that a situation where some cattle dealers were currently paying an average of N400,000 per truck for illegal checks in the course of transporting cattle down from the North-East to the South remained a stumbling block to the attainment of NLTP.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, disclosed this to New Telegraph, saying that illegal taxes being imposed by state and local governments on the movement of cattle was frustrating Federal Government’s plan. According to him, the illegal tax has showed that all is not well in the country’s livestock sector and this is consequently affecting the economy.

Precisely, Nanono explained that insecurity in agric sector and COVID-19 impasse had affected availability of animal feeds. The agric minister noted that government was planning approving and adopting a single tax payment at source for movement of agric produce within the country in order to put a halt to illegal tax imposition. He said the illegal taxation was becoming a burden to consumers as it indirectly affects the price. Nanono said: “Take the issue of cattle tax and others in transportation.

For instance, if you take transportation of cattle from Mubi in North-East to Port Harcourt, illegal checks cost about N400,000 per truck. “From Mubi to Lagos, you have to be prepared to pay between N250,000 and N300,000 per truck and that also impacts on low income earners that are buying this meat. That is the reason I’m emphasising from the beginning that if we have efficient rail system, all these things won’t exist.

“We are setting up a technical committee now, inter ministerial committee on interior and others. They are looking at single tax at source because, constitutionally, all the highways throughout the country are owned by the Federal Government and not by state gov-ernment. “Even if it is revenue sharing, we can sit and work out a revenue sharing formula with the states, but certainly we have to stop this illegal taxation that is creating a lot of problems.” He called on all state governors to implement the 2018 Federal Government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in order to curb the conflicts across the country.

He said: “Globally, the security situation has changed. Look at what you find in the North-East, it is not something that started today. In fact, anybody who is familiar with the security situation in Nigeria will know Chad is at war at one time, Sudan is at war, Libya is at war, Niger is at war. “You cannot just sit and say that Nigeria would not be affected being at the center of Africa that has escalated the problem.” According to him, most of the cattle in the South are not more than 10 per cent in terms of total livestock. Nanono said the country’s livestock sector had been in an unstable condition for a while now, with the environment experiencing volatility following the Fulani herders and farmers crisis, thereby threatening food security in the country.

