Living: A tale of woes across Nigeria

• Life is hopeless in Benue, says house wife

• ‘My salary doesn’t last a month’

• Prices beyond consumers reach – food stuff seller

• We‘re in a quagmire –Kano resident

For many Nigerians, it is a bleak Easter. No thanks to the rising cost of living occasioned by the cost of foodstuff heading northwards. From the North to the South, East to the west, residents are united in lamentation as things have never been this tough.

Many cannot afford staple food as what they earn is not enough to purchase the essentials. Sunday Telegraph investigations revealed that both the consumers and those selling in markets are groaning under the current high cost of foodstuff, and the dwindling purchasing power.

Life is hopeless in Benue – House wife To a housewife and mother of three, Rosemary Akaazua, life is hopeless in Benue State. For the civil servant, the N30, 000 take home pay can no longer take her and colleagues home.

Also, she has the children’s fees to settle in school. She said: “My son, the situation is very painful and it is biting every day. Life in Benue is hopeless. My take home pay no longer takes me and my family home today.

I have children whose school fees I pay. They don’t know what is happening in the country today. Anytime they are hungry, they run to me crying that they want to eat.” Akaazua finds a soul mate in Augustine Efosa, 35 years, who works with the Edo State government.

To Efosa, what most workers earn are no longer living wages, emphasizing that the take home can no longer take most people home. He said that the economic situation of Nigeria has become unbearable that those working are not even better than the unemployed. He attributed the high cost of food items on the current insecurity in the country that has disturbed farmers.

He warned that if nothing was done, the country will slide into famine. “In fact, the economic situation of Nigeria is becoming unbearable.

Look, some of us working cannot even buy a bag of rice at the end of the month. This Easter, I am not thinking it is a happy one. The high cost of food items is due to farmers/herders clash all over the country, and if this insecurity continues, this country will slide in very serious starvation.”

In the South West, it is no different as a resident of Ibadan, Mrs. Bukola Oyekola lamented: “I, as an example, I am feeling the unavailability of drinks I sell on retail basis at home because there is no sufficient money.

The salary I earn is not enough to take care of the feeding of my household. If one collects salary today, before a week, there will be nothing left for the month again. The cost of living is damn too high. Government should do the needful.”

Alhaja Tawakalitu, who deals in rice at Olorunsogo market, Ibadan said: “There is no profit. The hike in transport fare is seriously affecting us and we have to sell based on what we buy too. We are only struggling to survive. Patronage is low due to hike in price. We can attest to that.

Our only plea is for the government to assist and regulate prices of goods, while providing necessary means of life to make things less difficult.” The situation is no less different in Ondo,

Ogun and Ekiti states, where consumers and providers are lamenting high cost of foodstuffs. Due to the high cost of doing business, Chairman, Ram Sellers Association of Nigeria,

Ogun State, Alhaji Sufian Onifade, said members have reduced the quantity of rams they buy from Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna and other parts of the North. He attributed it to the increase in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

Onifade said: “Our members didn’t invest huge amount of money in ram business this year.

They are worried about the profitability of the business; many of them didn’t want to take the risk because of the economic realities. “We are only being careful not to record huge losses because the number of patrons is terribly low compared to last year.”

In Kano, Ahmad Sani Sorondanki, a Civil Servant, expressed deep worries that the prices of commodities are rising at a time when the state is reviewing their salaries downward to N18, 000 instead of N30, 000.

He said: “We don’t know how to cope with the situation with cash crunch we are facing and the rising prices of commodities; this will surely have a devastating economic effect on us”.

Abba Tukur Murtala, another civil servant, noted that their position was more precarious with the Ramadan (Fasting) period fast approaching. “We are in a quagmire,” he said.

A man who hawks Kolanut in the street and simply identified himself as Aminu, said that, “we are just living because no much sales and prices of commodities soar. We don’t even know how to survive.”

In the South Eastern states of Anambra, Imo and Enugu, it not different as consumers, food vendors and sellers lamented the rising cost of food stuff. To a food vendor in Awka, Anambra State Mr Aniekan Udo – Udofia: “A bag of local rice which used to sell at N15,000.00 now goes for N22, 000.00; fowl that we buy at N2,000.00 now goes for N4,000.00.

Also a full size goat which went for N 13, 000.00 is now N 30,000.00 and N 5, 000.00 beef enough to feed a family of five is no longer enough. Instead, you buy N15, 000.00 worth and manage it.”

Mrs. Edaeze Nwozor told Sunday Telegraph that a paint bucket of garri is now N1, 200.00 as against N800.00. One paint bucket of crayfish which used to sell at N 5,000.00 is now N8, 500.

In order to find a way out of it, the low income earners and mostly public servants have formed mini cooperative societies by contributing money to make bulk purchase of garri, beans, meat, crayfish and onion and share as according to them, “it is cheaper and the quantity is more.”

Like this: Like Loading...