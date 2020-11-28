Arts & Entertainments

‘Living in affluence while pastor treks is ungodly’

A pastor has been called out for a post he shared on Facebook few days ago. Pastor Goodheart Val Aloysius wrote: “Oga you have three cars and your pastor is trekking without a car and you are very comfortable. Don’t worry, your days are numbered.”

Though he shared the post a week ago, it just got the attention of Facebook users and Twitter users alike on Thursday morning and they have left comments, pointing out the inappropriateness of his post. One Facebook user with the name, Jerry Kingsley who shared the post commented, “all these broke pastors. By their names, you shall know them. They actually give themselves those names..

“Goodheart”.. Thief. Is being a pastor a job? Can’t you go out their and find a job? You waiting for your church members to give you a car.” A twitter user @jerome_che who shared a screenshot of the Facebook post on Twitter added: “Smh!.. Yahoo pastor. Pastors like these would force you to pay tithes and offerings in church. “Go get a job oga. Don’t be an unfortunate mad man.” Another added, “Pastor, Jesus was a carpenter, and you what do you do for a living. Stop expecting the congregation to feed your needs. Try creating your own miracles.”

