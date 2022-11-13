News

Living inside out

Proverbs 4:23. Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issue of life. In Matthew 12:33-35, the Lord Jesus used the allegory of a tree to teach that it’s the character of a man’s spirit that really matters; it’s what you’ve got in your spirit that counts. He said, “Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit. O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. ” The character of your spirit is the character of your life. This is the reason any change you want to see on the outside must be initiated from your spirit; the food of the spirit is the word of God, Joshua 1:8 This book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. Looking at this sricptures, what you take in is what you can

helpersmeditate on, success starts from the inside, prosperity starts from the inside, no matter what you do, if you fail in the inside, you will fail on the outside, there’s no way you can grow above your thought, what you think always about your self is what you see happening around you, Proverbs 23:7a, you must work from inside out. Some have a goal to improve themselves spiritually; they want to get more organized, give more attention to the diligent study of the word of God and prayer. Some others want to make improvements in their career, education or lifestyle. However, many get frustrated along the way, because they’re unable to make any meaningful or lasting change. The reason is simply: they were trying to work from the “outside-in,” instead of working from the “inside-out.” The things that happen in your life come from your spirit and not from around you. Remember, Man is a spirit, hence it’s important you learn to live from your spirit and bring forth good things out of the good treasure of your heart. Real success is from the human spirit. Until and unless your spirit is conditioned to go in the direction of the Word, and the Spirit of God, true success will elude you. 2 Corinthians 4:7 says, “But we have this treasure in earthen vessel…”; Your spirit is a reservoir of good things. Therefore, give attention to the cultivation of your spirit by learning and meditation on God’s Word. “Colossians 3:16 When you allow God’s Word to dwell in you richly, you’d bring forth success, divine health, prosperity, progress, victory, wisdom, sound mind and promotion from within you. The issues that control your life comes from within please guide your heart with the Word of God.

 

