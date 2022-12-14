Living L’Abuja Loca set to light up FCT with musical theatre

Living L’Abuja Loca, an unforgettable musical theatre of music, dance and drama, will light up Abuja pre-Christmas season with an ensemble cast and crew of almost 100 persons performing to an expected audience of over 5,000 attendees in five performances over three days. A production of Bani Media Productions, the musical theatre Living L’Abuja Loca will premiere at the Mediterranean Recreation Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18, December 2022. Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja turned 30 years in December 2021.

The capital’s milestone anniversary serves as the premise for Living L’Abuja Loca the Musical where “Following weeks of civil unrest and the 30th anniversary of the commissioning of the capital city of Abuja, the Ministry launches the Keys To City Pageant to provide an opportunity for residents of the capital to champion their causes and take a seat at the decision-making table.

What ensues is a kaleidoscope of characters, stories and music from across the city, as they battle for available position and answer the question: Who Should Run The Capital?” No doubt, Abuja has evolved as the last five years indicate, with the capital’s population exploding exponentially as a combination of rising insecurity in the North and socio-economic upheavals that have made the city home to a new influx of people. For the first time in the three decades since the capital was officially opened, there is demand for cultural experiences, products and services that cater to the rising mobility within the diverse groups that now call Abuja home.

Living L’Abuja Loca the Musical is the story of all those who reside within the FCT and more. L’Abuja Loca the Musical is written by Eniola Shitta who also serves as the Executive Producer under the banner of her production company, Bani Media Productions. And she says of the inspiration behind the musical: “Abuja is home to a complex mix of contradicting yet very entertaining realities. And they are all realities that must be recognised with stories that must be told. This is our aim with Living L’Abuja Loca. No matter how wild the capital can be, its residents will always find a way to thrive.

In a nutshell, the play is about our indomitable spirit of the Nigerian who just so happens to reside in the capital.” Living L’Abuja Loca is Shitta’s second play. Her first being Next of Kin which was performed at the British Council as part of Lagos Theatre Fringe Festival 2016. She has written and produced pilots for the country’s first interior design makeover TV series, Fix My Space and continuously produces bespoke content, design and experiences for clients across the country. Living L’Abuja is a satirical look at the nation’s capital and the city she has called home for the past six years.

The musical’s flamboyant narrative, dazzling dances and moving drama will be brought alive under the experienced and renowned directorial skills of Mr. Kenneth Uphopho (Saro, Beere, Lagos and Abuja Fringe Theatre Festivals). Speaking on his decision to accept to direct the play, Uphopho said, Living L’Abuja Loca is a reflection of a reality we are trying to explore and exploit.

I am really looking forward to the audience coming to experience very relatable scenes, extraordinary conversations, and magical spectacle.” He will take the established performing talents of known names like Gideon Okeke (Tinsel, Saro), Patrick Diabuah (Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Banana Island Ghost, Wakaa), Tosin Adeyemi (Moremi, Ada the Country), Uche Elumelu (Yoruba Romance, M Is For Memories, Baby Showers, Omugwo), and fuse them with Abuja homegrown talents of the Abuja Metropolitan Musical Society Choir, Jazz and Classical Tones Band, Strings Squad with dancers from Adila Dance Company.

