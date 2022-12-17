Living on the bottle; the negative effects (1)

The scene Lucky Philip Dube (3 August 1964 – 18 October 2007) was a South African reggae icon and Rastafarian. He recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period and was South Africa’s biggest-selling reggae artist. Dube was murdered in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of 18th October 2007. He did a classic (‘’Slave’’) about how he became a chronic alcoholic and in essence enslaved by it. Here are the lyrics;
Ministers of religion
Have visited me many times
To talk about it
They say to me
I gotta leave it I gotta leave it
It’s a bad habit
For a man
But when I try to leave it
My friends keep telling me
I’m a fool amongst fools
[Chorus:]
Now I’m a slave, a slave
I’m a slave
I’m a liquor slave
I’m a slave, a slave, slave
I’m a slave
Just a liquor slave
I have lost my dignity
I had before trying
To please everybody
Some say to me
Yo yo
I look better when I’m drunk
Some say no no no
I look bad you know
Sometimes I cry
I cry but my crying
Never helps me none
[Chorus:]
‘Cause now I am a slave, a slave
I’m a slave
I’m just a liquor slave
I am a slave, a prisoner
I’m a slave
Just a liquor slave
Every night when I’m
Coming back home
My wife gets worried
‘Cause she knows
Shes got double trouble
Coming home
Sometimes I cry
I cry lord I cry
But my crying
Never helps me
[Chorus: till fade]
Now I’m a slave, a slave
I’m a slave
I’m a liquor slave
I’m a slave, a slave, slave
I’m a slave
Just a liquor slave
What is alcohol?
coordination and control.
Alcohol overdose causes even more
severe depressant effects (inability to feel
pain, toxicity where the body vomits the
poison, and finally unconsciousness or,
worse, coma or death from severe toxic
overdose). These reactions depend on how
much is consumed and how quickly.
There are different kinds of alcohol.
Ethyl alcohol (ethanol), the only alcohol
used in beverages, is produced by the fermentation
(a chemical process whereby
yeast acts upon certain ingredients in the
food, creating alcohol) of grains and fruits.
How long does alcohol stay in the body?
How long alcohol is detectable in the
body (in the blood, in the saliva/on the
breath, or in urine) depends on several
factors.
Although alcohol passes through the
digestive system after consumption, it requires
little to no actual digestion. Once
consumed, about 20 percent of the substance
moves directly into the blood vessels
and is carried throughout the body and to
the brain. The rest enters the bloodstream
after being absorbed by the small intestines.
This process is slowed when there’s
food in the stomach and intestines, causing
it to take longer for the individual to become
intoxicated.
After alcohol enters the bloodstream, it’s
taken to the liver to be processed (metabolized).
Despite the fact that people get intoxicated
from alcohol at different rates and
from different amounts of the substance, a
healthy liver metabolizes it at the same rate
regardless of sex, race, or weight. However,
metabolization in the liver is not the only
factor that determines how fast alcohol
leaves the body. Other factors include:
• Age
• How fast alcohol is consumed
• Ethnicity
• Body fat content
• How much food is consumed
before or during drinking
• Fat content of food consumed
• Medications the individual is currently
taking
On average, the liver can process 1 ounce
of alcohol (1/8th of a cup) every hour. The
average person’s blood alcohol level from 1
ounce of alcohol will rise to 0.015, so about
every hour, that much alcohol will pass out
of a person’s body. The amount of alcohol
that will produce a blood alcohol limit of
0.08, (the legal limit for driving), will take
approximately 5 and half hours to leave
the system.
This process is a bit different when
someone starts consuming alcohol faster
than the liver can metabolize it.
In particular, once the blood alcohol level
rises beyond 0.055, blood and body tissues
start to absorb the extra alcohol, producing
unpleasant effects like depressed mood, irritability,
nausea, vomiting, disorientation,
and memory loss.
When it comes to urine tests, alcohol
generally stays in urine for 12-36 hours,
depending on how much was consumed,
though some tests can detect the substance
for up to 48 hours. The most advanced
urine tests can detect a substance produced
by the metabolization (processing) of alcohol
for up to 80 hours after the last drink.
Alcohol can also be detected on the
breath for up to 24 hours after the last
drink. Like most substances, alcohol can
be detected in a person’s hair for around 90
days after the last consumption. It can also
be detected via saliva swab, which can find
traces of alcohol 10-24 hours later.
To be continued