The scene Lucky Philip Dube (3 August 1964 – 18 October 2007) was a South African reggae icon and Rastafarian. He recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period and was South Africa’s biggest-selling reggae artist. Dube was murdered in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of 18th October 2007. He did a classic (‘’Slave’’) about how he became a chronic alcoholic and in essence enslaved by it. Here are the lyrics;

Ministers of religion

Have visited me many times

To talk about it

They say to me

I gotta leave it I gotta leave it

It’s a bad habit

For a man

But when I try to leave it

My friends keep telling me

I’m a fool amongst fools

[Chorus:]

Now I’m a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m a liquor slave

I’m a slave, a slave, slave

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

I have lost my dignity

I had before trying

To please everybody

Some say to me

Yo yo

I look better when I’m drunk

Some say no no no

I look bad you know

Sometimes I cry

I cry but my crying

Never helps me none

[Chorus:]

‘Cause now I am a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m just a liquor slave

I am a slave, a prisoner

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

Every night when I’m

Coming back home

My wife gets worried

‘Cause she knows

Shes got double trouble

Coming home

Sometimes I cry

I cry lord I cry

But my crying

Never helps me

[Chorus: till fade]

Now I’m a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m a liquor slave

I’m a slave, a slave, slave

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

What is alcohol?

coordination and control.

Alcohol overdose causes even more

severe depressant effects (inability to feel

pain, toxicity where the body vomits the

poison, and finally unconsciousness or,

worse, coma or death from severe toxic

overdose). These reactions depend on how

much is consumed and how quickly.

There are different kinds of alcohol.

Ethyl alcohol (ethanol), the only alcohol

used in beverages, is produced by the fermentation

(a chemical process whereby

yeast acts upon certain ingredients in the

food, creating alcohol) of grains and fruits.

Fermenting

How long does alcohol stay in the body?

How long alcohol is detectable in the

body (in the blood, in the saliva/on the

breath, or in urine) depends on several

factors.

Although alcohol passes through the

digestive system after consumption, it requires

little to no actual digestion. Once

consumed, about 20 percent of the substance

moves directly into the blood vessels

and is carried throughout the body and to

the brain. The rest enters the bloodstream

after being absorbed by the small intestines.

This process is slowed when there’s

food in the stomach and intestines, causing

it to take longer for the individual to become

intoxicated.

After alcohol enters the bloodstream, it’s

taken to the liver to be processed (metabolized).

Despite the fact that people get intoxicated

from alcohol at different rates and

from different amounts of the substance, a

healthy liver metabolizes it at the same rate

regardless of sex, race, or weight. However,

metabolization in the liver is not the only

factor that determines how fast alcohol

leaves the body. Other factors include:

• Age

• How fast alcohol is consumed

• Ethnicity

• Body fat content

• How much food is consumed

before or during drinking

• Fat content of food consumed

• Medications the individual is currently

taking

On average, the liver can process 1 ounce

of alcohol (1/8th of a cup) every hour. The

average person’s blood alcohol level from 1

ounce of alcohol will rise to 0.015, so about

every hour, that much alcohol will pass out

of a person’s body. The amount of alcohol

that will produce a blood alcohol limit of

0.08, (the legal limit for driving), will take

approximately 5 and half hours to leave

the system.

This process is a bit different when

someone starts consuming alcohol faster

than the liver can metabolize it.

In particular, once the blood alcohol level

rises beyond 0.055, blood and body tissues

start to absorb the extra alcohol, producing

unpleasant effects like depressed mood, irritability,

nausea, vomiting, disorientation,

and memory loss.

When it comes to urine tests, alcohol

generally stays in urine for 12-36 hours,

depending on how much was consumed,

though some tests can detect the substance

for up to 48 hours. The most advanced

urine tests can detect a substance produced

by the metabolization (processing) of alcohol

for up to 80 hours after the last drink.

Alcohol can also be detected on the

breath for up to 24 hours after the last

drink. Like most substances, alcohol can

be detected in a person’s hair for around 90

days after the last consumption. It can also

be detected via saliva swab, which can find

traces of alcohol 10-24 hours later.

To be continued

