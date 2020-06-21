Living your life according to Christian standard

E

very society, tribe, organization has foundational norms that guide, shape, and fine tune the conduct and character of members towards a better living and achievement of the corporate goals. God used a prophet to test a particular kindred in the Bible and they successfully excelled in the trial. The Bible puts it thus in Jeremiah 35:5–8, “And I set before the sons of the house of the Rechabites pots full of wine, and cups, and I said unto them, drink wine. 6. But they said, we will drink no wine; for Jonadab, the son of Rechab, our father, commanded us, saying, ye shall drink no wine, neither ye, nor your son’s forever; 7. Neither shall ye build house, nor sow seed, nor plant vineyard, nor have any, but all your days ye shall dwell in tents, that ye may live many days in the land where ye be sojourners. 8. Thus have we obeyed the voice of Jonadab, the son of Rechab, our father, in all that he hath charged us, to drink no wine all our days, we, our wives, our sons, or our daughters.”.

The fact that these Rechabites resisted Prophet Jeremiah even when he brought them into the Temple Chamber and set wine before them to drink is a clear proof of their determination to obey their forefathers to achieve their mission and mandate. The foundation of Christianity is built on truth that Jesus Christ is the only son of God who has come to this earth to die for the sins of the world so that all the people who will believe in him will make heaven at last. In pursuit of this truth we should be obedient to the word of God love one another as Christ has set the example and live a sinless life that will guarantee us a place in heaven.

Our Christian standard is that we live above sins of any kind. That is why the Bible says in Ephesians 5:3–5 “But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once mentioned among you, as becometh saints. 4. Neither filthiness nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not fitting; but, rather, giving of thanks. 5. For this ye know, that no fornicator, nor unclean person, nor covetous man who is an idolater hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.”

Christians in line with the Divine plan are to live clean, sinless and blameless life. It is easily recollectable the resignation of the world leadership of a Christian denomination some years back on allegations of corruption. A colleague told me of his resignation as a mass server in his branch fellowship on discovery that some boys and girls in the group then were befriending one another. After having carnal knowledge of themselves, they still come to the altar shamelessly to serve mass. He left them for that. The Bible says in Ephesians 5: 27 “That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkles, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.” It is rather unfortunate we lost the Divine plan of expansion of the Garden of Eden of a proposed sinless society because Adam and Eve scuttled that plan by disobeying God and eating the forbidden fruit. Our Lord Jesus Christ came to re-establish that lost decent society of love, trust in God, sinless and happiness. It is unfortunate that consciousness of the desire to live Christian Life has taken flight in the mind of many believers. They are no longer interested in heavenly race. Many leaders indulge in sins of fornication and adultery with reckless abandon. Whoever is missing the focus of heaven should retrace his step and live his or her life according to the Christian standard if he has the hope of making heaven at the end of this life.

God is interested in the life of every christian. We all should know that heaven is real and hell is also real. We should all strive to make heaven.

