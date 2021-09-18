Liya: I moved from zero to top when Davido signed me

Since Nigerian music icon Davido signed Liya, a day after hearing her song in a Lagos nightclub, the trajectory of her life has been effectively changed. From being a hopeful up-and-comer, the singer was suddenly on the books of one of the most influential record labels in the Afropop industry, Davido Music Worldwide, and primed for a breakthrough. The rising artiste, tells YUSUFF ADEBAYO about how her life has changed while also sharing details about her new Alari EP. Excerpts…

To start with Liya, where does your stage name come from?

Liya comes from Suliyat. My name is Suliyat Abdulsalam.

You are gradually cementing your life as a star now but what was growing up like for you?

I grew up around Ketu and Alapere, and, in 2011, my parents moved to Ikorodu. Those moments were fun for me because I’d go to school as well as attend Arabic school, plus also go to church with my parents sometimes because they had a lot of Christian friends. There was a Cherubim and Seraphim church behind my house, so I grew up around a lot of music. There were music classes at the Arabic school too. Subconsciously, I picked a lot of melodies from there.

Did you have to have a conversation with your parents about wanting to be a musician or were they always supportive?

My mum has always been supportive. Growing up, I saw a lot of female artistes on TV, people like Angélique Kidjo, Asa, and Shola Allyson, and I just loved what they did and wanted to imitate them. My dad was more skeptical because he felt that music was for unserious people. But I’ve always been about music and when I got admitted to the University of Ilorin in 2014, I felt that it was my time to explore music fully.

What did you study at the University of Ilorin?

I got a Bachelor of Arts degree in Yoruba.

Is that why you have a lot of Yoruba influences on your music?

It’s the process of my growth and I’m grateful for it. All of my life it used to be just English while writing my songs and they used to be so wordy. It used to feel too much. I started doing songs in Yoruba after I finished NYSC and one of the people that helped me tap into it was my longtime producer, Zaki. So I started giving it a chance and the songs were coming out nice so I’ve kept doing it.

How would you describe your music?

I think Afro-fusion because it consists of a variety of influences that just come out beautifully. I also think that as time goes on, my listeners would help me define my sound too.

You got signed to DMW last year, how did you meet Davido?

I was attending Peruzzi’s listening party with Vanessa, my manager, last year, and after the party, we were going somewhere in Peruzzi’s car. I had recorded “Melo” two days before then and Vanessa played the song for Peruzzi, he liked it and told her to play it again. After driving for a while, we ended up at a club and the DMW team was there with David. I was really tired and wanted to go home because I was standing in the corner, before I knew it Peruzzi was asking where I was and he introduced me to David and David goes, “I hear say you bad.” and I said, “I’m trying.” He told them to play my song and they did and David said he wanted to sign me. I wasn’t sure if he was joking but we went to his house from there and he listened to more of my songs. He asked that we go to Abuja with him the next day and when we arrived the next day, he started saying “first lady way” and tweeted that he was about to sign a female artiste. I was in his house and praying that it was not a dream because I didn’t understand what was going on. The next minute he posts my picture and everywhere goes crazy.

I’ll complete that story, a few days after that announcement, you dropped “Melo” and then there has been a long stretch before you dropped Alari, how was the waiting process?

It was challenging but also good. I’ve spent it trying to accept that I got signed because I went from zero to 100 in a blink of an eye. I’ve been trying to accept and own it. I’ve also been recording new stuff and two songs I made this year ended up on the EP. I recorded “Alari” in January/February and I recorded “Years Ago” in May. It’s been an interesting process of working on new things, becoming a better person and learning to take care of myself.

You’ve talked about Zaki and most of the songs on Alari were produced by him, what’s your working relationship with him like?

He’s my day one G. We met on Instagram in 2018, he reached out via Instagram and told me that he had heard a song I did and he liked my voice. So we became friends and kept texting throughout my final year. We didn’t meet in person until December 2019 and we started recording back-to-back around July last year. It’s been amazing working with him because he gets what I’m going for.

Were there any anxieties about how the public would react to the project and your music?

It’s been really crazy because I wasn’t expecting all the reception I’ve got because my sound is different from what people are typically used to. I knew there were great songs on the EP but there was still a part that was skeptical about how people would react but the reception has been mind-blowing. People have been talking about aspects of the songs that are making me think about the EP deeply; I feel like they understand it better than I do because I see some comments and agree with what they are saying.

The songs at the end of the project had a very personal and religious feel, was that deliberate or it just came as part of the creation process?

I wouldn’t say it was deliberate. I think it was just the mood and feelings of that specific moment. I base my songs on how I’m feeling at the time and when I recorded “Adua” and “Olodumare,” I wasn’t signed to David yet. I was just trying to figure out my journey but regardless of what happens in our lives, it’s a blessing to be alive because people die every day. COVID-19 has been exhausting, #EndSARS too was heartbreaking. So, those songs were me just me saying thank you to God regardless.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

I’m going to be a bit biased and say my song “Olodumare,” there’s something so spiritual about it, it means a lot to me and it was a way of thanking the Lord for how far I’ve come on my journey.

Like this: Like Loading...